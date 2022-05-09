Advertisement

Molotov cocktails thrown at Oregon Right to Life building in Keizer

Damage at the Oregon Right to Life building as seen May 9, 2022.
Damage at the Oregon Right to Life building as seen May 9, 2022.(Keizer Police Dept.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – The Keizer Police Department says an attempted break in at the Oregon Right to Life building resulted in a small fire Sunday night.

The suspect(s) first attempted to break a window at the building just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers say. After unsuccessfully breaking a window, two Molotov cocktails were ignited and thrown toward the brick building, Keizer P.D. says.

The Molotov cocktails resulted in a small fire with minimal damage reported to the building.

Keizer Police detectives, the Keizer Fire District and an arson investigator from the Salem Police Department responded to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to share via the tip line at tips@keizer.org or call us at (503) 856-3529.

