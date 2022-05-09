Mother-daughter beauty brand Lola Arnao is looking to change the way you shave

NEWBERG, Ore (KPTV) -- Moms just want to help: What started as a way for mom and chef, Kathy Griswold, to help her daughter, Angela Gargano, get a better shave has now turned into a business!

Lola Arnao not only helps people with sensitive skin, it also helps the planet by cutting down on waste and even donating a percentage of it’s revenue to help environmental causes through 1% for the Planet.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the mother-daughter pair to learn more about what it’s like working together and tips they have for families that want to do the same.

Check out Lola Arnao online here.

