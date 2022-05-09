Police: Gresham father, son reported missing have been found

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department says a father and his child who were last seen on Sunday morning and reported missing have been found.

According to police, 30-year-old Maclovio Gil-Sierra and his son, seven-year-old Anthony Gil, drove from their home in Gresham to Hudson’s Bay High School on East McLoughlin Boulevard in Vancouver, to play soccer.

Police said they two are known to have made it to the park, but had not been heard from or seen since.

Late Monday night, police reported Maclovio and his son were found safe. No other details were released by police.

