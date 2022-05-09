Police identify victims killed in Tigard hotel shooting as Portland brothers

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department has identified the two men killed in a shooting at a hotel early Friday morning.

Police identified the victims as brothers 38-year-old Gerald Randle and 37-year-old Andrew Randle, both of Portland. The medical examiner determined they died of gunshot wounds.

At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called out to a disturbance with a weapon call at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, located at 9000 Southwest Washington Square Road. Police said witnesses reported hearing possible gunshots.

Officers searched the building and found two men dead, according to police.

Police said detectives are working to identify the suspect, who they believe left the scene.

If you have any information that may help the investigation and you have not yet spoken with an officer, please call the Tigard police tip line at (503) 718-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov.

