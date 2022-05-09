Portland Police arrest two suspects in two different Old Town shootings

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested two suspects, Wednesday, wanted for two different shootings in Old Town Portland.

The first shooting happened on February 5 just after 4:30 p.m. on Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. Police received a report about a man shooting at people, but when they arrived at the scene, they did not find the suspect or any victims. Officers did find 24 cartridge casings from a gun that was fired.

On Wednesday, 40-year-old Julius Banks was identified and arrested. When officers went to arrest Banks, he refused to surrender at first, leading to a long negotiation. After Banks was arrested, Police found a semi-automatic pistol on his person and three guns at his home.

Banks was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges including attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, attempted assault, unlawful use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The second arrest involved a woman who was wanted for a shooting on March 17 on Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. Just before 7 p.m., police responded to a report that a man had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives determined that the suspect was 40-year-old Serithia Binns and got a warrant for her arrest on charges of attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, at around 10:30 p.m., an Oregon State Trooper stopped Binns in a traffic stop. Binns was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on unrelated arrest warrants, according to the Portland Police. She was then transferred to the Multnomah County Detention Center on additional charges related to this shooting.

