Portland Winterhawks moms have Mother’s Day on the ice

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Despite having the better record in the regular season, the Portland Winterhawks had to go on the road last night for game one of their second round series against Seattle.

Tonight, the coliseum was available for some playoff hockey and the hawks put on another show. The hockey moms were having a Mother’s Day Sunday on the ice.

“For many years. Yes, no holidays. Just the rinks!” said Zuzana Fromm, mother of Robbie Fromm-Delorme

Winterhawk moms will always protect their nest.

“We are wearing the hats. We are supporting the boys. It’s amazing,” said Fromm

Karen O’Brien and her husband drove to the Rose City from a mile high in Denver to see their 18-year-old son, Jack O’Brien, continue to chase down his professional dream.

“Most mother’s days in fact and I don’t know if I would know what to do if I wasn’t spending mother’s day at a hockey rink,” said O’Brien.

From the peace arch to Portland, Robbie Fromm-Delorme’s mom was in from Vancouver BC.

“It’s crazy. We are so bummed. We just want to be here all the time. Obviously we can’t be here all the time, but we are just hoping they can take it all the way,” said Fromm.

“We have our kind of ‘surrogate mothers’ here with their billet moms. That is amazing and it just helps them grow and I have been so super comfortable with everyone he has stayed with that it’s fantastic. He is growing up and he loves it. He loves it,” said O’Brien.

Megan Schierling of Brush Prairie was another pound parent as her oldest son, Ben, belted out the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in front of the playoff crowd.

“That was amazing, absolutely amazing. Just the fact that the Winterhawks have been so inclusive and they are such an inclusive organization and we appreciate that so much,” said Schierling

A first-time performance like that called for a post-singing press conference with the 16-year-old from Hockinson High School.

“I want to say, thank you for having me, Happy Mother’s Day to everyone and go Hawks!” said Ben Schierling.

