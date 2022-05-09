Sheriff: Alcohol, speed likely factors in crash that killed 2, injured 3 in Longview

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:45 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash in the area of Pacific Way and Lone Oak Road in Longview. Deputies arrived and a crashed 2010 Scion tC coupe with five occupants.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling westbound on Pacific Way at a high rate of speed when it began to slide through a curve on wet pavement. The vehicle then crossed the oncoming lane, left the roadway, went airborne and struck a large tree on the passenger side.

The sheriff’s office said two passengers in the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Nicholas Krusmark and 23-year-old Clayton Carney, both from Longview, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Chehalis, was taken by LifeFlight to Southwest Medical Center in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said two other passengers, both 20 years old from Longview, were taken to St. John Medical Center. Both were upgraded from serious to moderate condition.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol, marijuana use and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

