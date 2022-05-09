Showers tapering off by midweek, but no sign of big warming or drying trend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Happy Mother’s Day!

After some pretty lame drizzly showers today producing trace amounts of accumulation at PDX, a juicy band of downpours capable of producing thunderstorms pushed through the Portland metro area Sunday evening. That may bump our rain totals up from basically zero to about a quarter inch.

Otherwise, we saw mostly cloudy skies with some sun breaks today and generally light showers. Temperatures were once again cooler than average-- we couldn’t even pop out of the low 50s today. Here’s a fun fact-- today is the average date for the first 80-degree day at PDX. We may not even see temperatures in the 70s until next weekend, with no 80-degree days in sight!

A shower or two may pass through overnight, but Monday will be a mainly dry start for the western valleys. We’ll see some isolated showers pop up around midday and linger through the afternoon hours, but we may get a couple hours of sunshine in the evening. There is a slight thunderstorm chance. Monday’s high temperatures remain cool, in the mid to upper 50s.

Things really start to dry out Tuesday, with more sunshine and a chance for a light sprinkle, and the Portland metro area will likely be totally dry Wednesday. We’re back to the rain on Thursday, but models are indicating a drying and warming trend to the weekend, with the possibility for a few more showers. We may be into the low 70s by the end of the weekend.

