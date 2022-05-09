Woman dies in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade; 1 person detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade in southeast Portland late Sunday night, according to police.

At about 11:43 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a shooting on the esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a woman dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said a person has been detained as part of the investigation.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.