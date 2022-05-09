Advertisement

Woman dies in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade; 1 person detained

Scene photo
Scene photo(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade in southeast Portland late Sunday night, according to police.

At about 11:43 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a shooting on the esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a woman dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said a person has been detained as part of the investigation.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland Winterhawks moms have Mother’s Day on the ice
Portland Winterhawks moms have Mother’s Day on the ice
SAFE REST VILLAGE IN SOUTHWEST PORTLAND SET TO OPEN IN MAY
City of Portland proposes Safe Rest Village RV site to address houselessness
City of Portland proposes safe rest RV site
City of Portland proposes safe rest RV site
Arson suspect caught on camera
Rabbi reacts to arrest of suspect in string of crimes at houses of worship across Portland