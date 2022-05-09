Woman dies in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade; suspect arrested for murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade in southeast Portland late Sunday night, according to police.

At about 11:43 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a shooting on the esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a woman dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said a person was detained as part of the investigation. That person, identified as 25-year-old Wyatt Storm Belcher, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

This is the area in SE Portland where a woman was found dead. ⁦@PortlandPolice⁩ homicide detectives did detain one person in connection with the investigation. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/UfZ2oFwiyA — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 9, 2022

The Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.