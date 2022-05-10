5 people shot at Cinco de Mayo festival in central WA

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — One adult and four juveniles were shot in a gang-related incident in central Washington Friday at the City of Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo festival, the Sunnyside Police Department said.

Police believe one person shot into the crowd Friday several times at a rival gang member around the carnival, KNDO-TV reported.

Police said the youngest victim was 7 and that several victims were taken to nearby hospitals. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

Commander Scott Bailey said seven juveniles were taken into custody and have since been released to their parents. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.