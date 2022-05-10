Beaverton man arrested for murder of roommate makes first court appearance

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died, and his roommate has been arrested in a shooting in Beaverton on Friday night, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Police said just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Southwest Macorey Court. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He has been identified as 37-year-old Levi Pierce.

Police said the investigation led to the arrest of Pierce’s roommate, 34-year-old Austin Sutton. He was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sutton made his first appearance in court Monday.

“It’s senseless, it’s tragic, and I have a little boy that will never know his father,” said Levi Pierce’s girlfriend Amy Tobin.

Tobin was on her way home from work last Friday when she got the call her boyfriend and father of their nine-month--old child was shot and in critical condition at the hospital.

“I raced down there, it was too late. Meanwhile, my roommates had been detained and were looking at murder charges,” Tobin said. ““Levi wasn’t a violent man. He was peacekeeper, he would break up any fight. There are so many times in the past that if a fight broke out in a bar or anywhere he would be the first one in between breaking it up. He didn’t deserve this.”

“It breaks my heart. Not only will he never know his father, my roommates daughter will never see her father again and we cared for them. They were like family to us. I never saw this coming.”

Sutton is expected back in Washington County Court on May 16 for a preliminary hearing.

