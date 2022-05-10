Beaverton police I.D. teen driver in TV Highway crash that killed two, injured four

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department has identified the driver of the Nissan Altima involved in the deadly crash with a Washington County deputy.

Beaverton P.D. say 18-year-old Xavier Denzel Rodriguez, a Southridge High School student, was driving the vehicle that hit Deputy Michael Trotter just after midnight on April 27 after reportedly running a red light at SW Tualatin Valley Highway and SW Murray Boulevard.

The crash killed two of Rodriguez’ passengers, 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera. A third passenger, 15-year-old Sky Korbut, was seriously injured as was Deputy Trotter.

Rodriguez is currently under investigation for traffic related crimes which resulted in the death Amaya and Aguilera. He remains at a local hospital undergoing treatment

