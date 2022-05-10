Fireworks at Fort Vancouver cancelled for 2022

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Historic Trust has decided to cancel this year’s fireworks at Fort Vancouver, the organization announced Monday.

“How to safely wish America “Happy Birthday” in 2022 has been a challenge for cities across the country, as many urban places, especially in the West, are grappling with increased fire hazards,” said Amy VanCamp, Historic Trust Events Director.

VanCamp added the decision process into cancelling had to happen 8 to 10 months before the holiday.

“In addition to the increased risk of fire and understaffed public safety departments, we had to weigh the risk of spending significant dollars on fireworks while we were still at the height of the Omicron wave of COVID in the United States,” VanCamp said.

Despite the cancellation, The Historic Trust, City of Vancouver and National Park Service will host the first annual Summer Fest at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.

The organizations say Summer Fest sill be free to all ages feature a day of live music, games on the lawn and more.

For more information visit the Summer Fest website here.

