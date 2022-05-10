Fred Meyer celebrates its 100th anniversary

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fred Meyer is celebrating a major milestone, its 100th anniversary!

It was back in 1922 that Fred G. Meyer opened his first store in downtown Portland.

He got his start with a coffee cart and eventually expanded into a one-stop shopping store.

Since then, the company has grown to 132 stores across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the company has planned some events this week, including a customer contest with a grand prize of $5000 and a diamond bracelet.

There will also be a Founder’s Day sale until next Tuesday.

You can find more information about the celebration and the contests here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.