Gresham police investigating shooting, 1 person injured

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person late Monday night.

Police said people began calling 911 just before 10:45 p.m. to report hearing gunshots in the 300 block of Northeast 190th Avenue, not far from Davis Elementary School.

Officers arrived to the scene and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to an area hospital where their current condition is not known.

No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Gresham police.

