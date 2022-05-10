Joe Cronin named general manager for Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have named Joe Cronin as the organization’s 11th general manager, the team announced Tuesday.

Cronin had been serving as interim general manager since Dec. 3, 2021.

The team said Cronin has “developed a strategy to reshape the Trail Blazers roster with various deals and roster moves that create valuable assets and additional flexibility to improve the team’s competitiveness” since taking over the interim role.

“I would like to thank Jody and Bert for this opportunity and a long list of other incredible people that have put their faith and trust in me not only over the last six months, but the last 16 years,” said Cronin. “My focus has always been creating a championship team and culture that players, coaches, and staff want to be a part of. I look forward to continuing that focus with the vision that Chauncey, Dewayne, and I share while unifying our business and basketball operations on and off the court.”

“I’m excited to continue to partner with Joe and help bring the success that Rip City expects to Moda Center,” said Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach. “We’ve established a great working relationship in the last six months and have the same vision for what it takes to win a championship in this league. I look forward to bringing Joe’s vision to life with our entire front office.”

Cronin first joined the team as a basketball operations intern in 2006. Now with 16 years of front office experience, the team said he will “continue to be invaluable to the organization.”

“Joe has shown in his short time as interim GM that he is more than ready to continue leading the front office,” said Jody Allen, Portland Trail Blazers Chair. “We remain excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball with Joe and Chauncey driving a cohesive plan to build an even more competitive and winning roster.”

In Dec. 2021, former General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey was fired due to “violations of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Code of Conduct” that were found during an independent investigation.

The Blazers launched an investigation into Olshey after a complaint made by a non-player personnel about the workplace environment at the practice facility. The nature of the misconduct allegations is not known.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.