MAINLY DRY TODAY, RAIN RETURNS LATE WEDNESDAY

Good morning! Isolated showers are passing through the metro area early on this Tuesday, but the vast majority of the area is drying out. Expect to see a nice mix of clouds and sun today, with the possibility of a late afternoon shower. High temperatures will top out around 60 degrees. Most of Wednesday also looks dry & mild, but showers will push in by the evening. This will be linked to our next cold front, which will bring us a soggy day on Thursday. High temps will dip back into the mid 50s before things gradually warm back up.

Friday should turn out to be a fairly pleasant day as clouds gradually build in. We should finish the week with highs around 60 degrees. Showers will move in during the evening, so plan accordingly if you plan to be outdoors. Showers will carry into Saturday as a warm front lifts through the region. Once the warm front pushes north, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. To our north, parts of Washington and British Columbia will be dealing with soaking rain linked to an atmospheric river. We’ll find ourselves on the southern edge of the A.R., which tends to bring us much warmer weather. Highs should hit about 70 degrees on Sunday. Rain could move back in if a cold front swings through. Timing is still uncertain regarding precipitation.

Enjoy the drier weather today!

