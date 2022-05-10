Mayor Wheeler plans to hire ‘trash czar’ to fix Portland’s garbage problem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Gun violence, the homeless problem, and garbage are all issues important to Portlanders. This week, Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to release a new plan to clean up the city.

A recent survey found most people feel garbage is a big issue and even has become dangerous. It’s often volunteers who pick up the sometimes thousands of pounds of litter and debris in cleanup efforts from sidewalks, parks, and in front of businesses.

FOX 12 spoke with a cook at a local food cart on Southeast Foster, who says he’s seen piles of garbage with seemingly no one taking care of it.

“Recently, there was an incident over by the bus stop over there. There were a bunch of trash bags laying around with trash inside just spilled out all of over the street,” said Kristof Rau, cook at Mumbo Gumbo. “I think it’s been pretty noticeable, pretty gross to look at.”

Now, Mayor Wheeler said he will streamline the city’s cleanup efforts under a public environment management director and incident command structure. That will be for trash, graffiti, illegal dumping, abandoned cars, and more.

People that FOX 12 spoke with said they’re not sure what exactly the best solution is, but that cleaning up the city should be a priority.

FOX 12 is working to get more details, as well as a timeline for the mayor’s plan.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.