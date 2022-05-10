Advertisement

Missing 84-year-old Portland woman has been found

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Adela Chapman was found Tuesday morning pushing a shopping cart on Powell Boulevard in Gresham. A city employee called police after seeing her during their morning commute.

According to Portland police, 84-year-old Chapman left the 16700 block of Southeast Rhine Street on foot at noon on Monday.

Officers say this isn’t the first time Chapman has walked away from her residence. She has previously been found on Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Blvd pushing a shopping cart, Southeast 160th Avenue and Southeast Division Street, Southeast 177th Avenue and East Burnside Street, Northeast 181st Avenue and I-84.

No additional details were released.

