One More Dry Day Before Rain Arrives

Today certainly turned out to be a nice one! We saw partly cloudy skies as expected most of the day, as expected. Temperatures have been mild, but still below average.

Tomorrow we will see another fairly nice start to the day! Expect some morning clouds, but a sunny lunch. Highs will again reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Heading into the afternoon though, we will see clouds increasing ahead of a wet and cool system approaching. That system should arrive at the coast around dinner time and move inland from there. We could start to see showers popping up a few hours before midnight. Expect things to be rainy overnight and to start the day on Thursday.

Thursday will be wet most of the day, with rain to showers, but as the evening hours approach, we should start to see skies drying out. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. A chilly & wet May day!

Friday will continue to start dry, but by evening we will see another system moving in, bringing rain and showers Friday evening. Light showers will continue through the weekend, but temperatures should back around average for the weekend.

We could be seeing some drier days on Monday and Tuesday to start next week, but temperatures are also cooling back down.

