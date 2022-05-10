Portland police looking for missing 84-year-old woman in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 84-year-old woman.

According to officers, Adela Chapman, 84, left the 16700 block of Southeast Rhine Street on foot at noon.

Chapman is an Asian female, 4′9″ tall and 100 lbs., with shoulder length black and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a lime green puffy coat, pink pants and black shoes. She has no phone or identification, but PPB says she is familiar with TriMet.

Officers say this isn’t the first time Chapman has walked away from her residence. She has previously been found on Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Blvd pushing a shopping cart, Southeast 160th Avenue and Southeast Division Street, Southeast 177th Avenue and East Burnside Street, Northeast 181st Avenue and I-84.

PPB said Monday night they have searched the areas without luck and are concerned about her exposure to cold temperatures at night. Anyone who sees Chapman is asked to call 911.

