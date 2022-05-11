1 hurt in 4-alarm fire at Portland care home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a four-alarm fire at a care home on Southeast Pardee Street early Wednesday morning.

PF&R got a call from the “Hope in Care” facility in Southeast Portland just after 1 a.m. that said the roof of the building was on fire.

According to reports, one employee sustained minor injuries in the fire but everyone else made it out of the building safely.

Trimet busses are responding to keep residents warm while crews continue to battle this 3rd alarm fire at 12045 SE Pardee St. One employee of the care home was transported by AMR with minor injuries. All residents were successfully extricated. #Trimet #AMR pic.twitter.com/mgOFDsAwsC — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) May 11, 2022

The fire damaged the building through the front door and the roof. About 40 emergency units including fire and police were at the scene overnight to get the fire under control.

Residents of the home were outside, some sitting in wheelchairs, watching their care facility engulfed in flames.

East officers are assisting @PDXFire with traffic control in the area of SE 122nd Ave and SE Holgate. There is a large fire in the area of SE 122/SE Pardee. pic.twitter.com/ToeO6SYLl3 — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) May 11, 2022

At about 1:44 a.m. the roof of the building collapsed, but did not fall on anyone. PF&R said they anticipated this collapse.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 2:30 a.m.

“First and foremost, I want to commend the heroism of the two on-site employees who risked their lives starting the initial evacuation of the residents under heavy fire conditions,” said Fire Chief Sara Boone. “When firefighters arrived their number priority was the immediate rescue of every resident within the facility under worsening fire conditions. Because of their tactical decisions and valiant efforts so many lives were saved and turned near tragedy into an incredible success story.”

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

