1 hurt in 4-alarm fire at Portland care home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a four-alarm fire at a care home on Southeast Pardee Street early Wednesday morning.
PF&R got a call from the “Hope in Care” facility in Southeast Portland just after 1 a.m. that said the roof of the building was on fire.
According to reports, one employee sustained minor injuries in the fire but everyone else made it out of the building safely.
The fire damaged the building through the front door and the roof. About 40 emergency units including fire and police were at the scene overnight to get the fire under control.
Residents of the home were outside, some sitting in wheelchairs, watching their care facility engulfed in flames.
At about 1:44 a.m. the roof of the building collapsed, but did not fall on anyone. PF&R said they anticipated this collapse.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 2:30 a.m.
“First and foremost, I want to commend the heroism of the two on-site employees who risked their lives starting the initial evacuation of the residents under heavy fire conditions,” said Fire Chief Sara Boone. “When firefighters arrived their number priority was the immediate rescue of every resident within the facility under worsening fire conditions. Because of their tactical decisions and valiant efforts so many lives were saved and turned near tragedy into an incredible success story.”
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.
