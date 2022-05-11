19-year-old in custody after stolen truck and trailer containing guns, ammo crashes on Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A crash closed northbound lanes of the Interstate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon when a stolen truck and trailer suspected to contain a large number of firearms and ammunition crashed.

According to officers, the driver, 19-year-old Angelina Nicole Pintorschindler, is in police custody and facing federal charges after stealing the truck and trailer loaded with guns and ammo from a hotel parking lot on Jantzen Beach prior to the crash.

Members from Portland Police Bureau’s Focused Intervention Team first responded just after 5 p.m. Tuesday when they assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the truck and trailer’s recovery from the bridge.

According to officers, Pintorschindler had fled the accident into Vancouver where she was taken into custody by Vancouver police.

ATF is said to be applying for a federal search warrant for the trailer to determine if the weapons and ammunition recovered.

Pintorschindler made her first court appearance Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.