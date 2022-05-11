Lanes reopen after crash closes all northbound lanes of Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Tuesday afternoon drivers attempting to head northbound on the Interstate Bridge had to wait through long delays after all northbound lanes closed due to a crash.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. when multiple traffic agencies began sharing the closure was causing serious backups. By 6:30 p.m. all but one lane had reopened while workers continued cleanup.

I-5, from Oregon Washington Border to Oregon Washington Border, Closed, A crash has all NB lanes closed on the Interstate Bridge. Use an alternate route. #pdxtraffic... https://t.co/St1V54WuH5 — TripCheck - I-5 (@TripCheckI_5A) May 11, 2022

I-5, from Oregon Washington Border to Oregon Washington Border, Delay < 20min, A crash has the NB right ln closed on Interstate Bridge, use caution. #pdxtraffic... https://t.co/St1V54WuH5 — TripCheck - I-5 (@TripCheckI_5A) May 11, 2022

