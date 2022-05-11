Lanes reopen after crash closes all northbound lanes of Interstate Bridge
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Tuesday afternoon drivers attempting to head northbound on the Interstate Bridge had to wait through long delays after all northbound lanes closed due to a crash.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. when multiple traffic agencies began sharing the closure was causing serious backups. By 6:30 p.m. all but one lane had reopened while workers continued cleanup.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
