Advertisement

Lanes reopen after crash closes all northbound lanes of Interstate Bridge

Traffic backup on I-5 north at Interstate Bridge.
Traffic backup on I-5 north at Interstate Bridge.(ODOT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Tuesday afternoon drivers attempting to head northbound on the Interstate Bridge had to wait through long delays after all northbound lanes closed due to a crash.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. when multiple traffic agencies began sharing the closure was causing serious backups. By 6:30 p.m. all but one lane had reopened while workers continued cleanup.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic prison graphic
Man given 20 years for deadly shooting at Rockwood mini mart
Woman dies in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade; 1 person detained
Eastbank Esplanade shooter pleads not guilty in court
Eastbank Esplanade shooter pleads not guilty in court
Vancouver woman finds stolen SUV thanks to observant citizen
Vancouver woman finds stolen SUV thanks to observant citizen