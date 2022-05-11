ANOTHER DRY AND MILD DAY, TURNING WET LATE TODAY

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Wednesday with patchy fog and low clouds. Temperatures are pretty chilly too! Outlying spots closer to the Coast Range and Cascade Foothills will be near freezing around sunrise. Once we hit sunrise, temperatures will gradually warm through the 40s and 50s. We should break out into some decent sunshine between the early to mid afternoon, pushing temperatures into the low 60s. Clouds will fill our skies shortly after, and a few light showers will be possible this evening. Light rain will spread across the region tonight as a cold front approaches. Expect a wet day on Thursday, with the rain tapering off between the late afternoon and evening.

Conditions will dry out for about 12-18 hours (Thursday night through Friday morning). Another system will take aim at northwest Oregon and southwest Washington starting Friday afternoon. This time, a weak to moderate atmospheric river will be involved. Expect rainfall rates to intensify across western Oregon between Friday night and Saturday morning. It’ll turn out to be quite the soaker during that time frame, especially in parts of the Coast Range and Cascade Foothills. We’ll transition back to light rain on Saturday. By that time though, we’ll be in the warm sector of the system (or on the northern edge of a high pressure system). Temperatures should rise into the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Temperatures could be a bit warmer Sunday afternoon, even with scattered showers around.

Rain chances should dwindle early next week, but temps will remain below normal for this time of year.

Have a great Wednesday!

