Crash on Highway 233 leaves woman dead

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) -A crash on Highway 233, near mile post 7, left a woman dead Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police.

At about 2:30 p.m., a Ford van driving southbound on the highway tried to turn on Stringtown Road and crashed head-on into a nothbound Nissan Sentra.

Debra Neal, 59, the passenger of the Nissan Sentra suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 233 was shut down for about three hours while Oregon State police investigated.

