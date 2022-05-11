Eastbank Esplanade shooter pleads not guilty in court

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man of accused of shooting and killing a woman late Sunday night at the Eastbank Esplanade plead not guilty to one count of second degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Wyatt Belcher, 25, stood before a Multnomah County judge Tuesday, silent. FOX 12′s camera did pick up him mouthing, what appears to be, “it’s okay,” to his mother sitting in the courtroom.

FOX 12 also obtained the probable cause affidavit for the shooting. In it, the victim of the shooting is named as Ashely Marie Smith. However the document did not name the relation between Smith and Belcher. Witnesses told police the night of the shooting that there was a drum circle at the Eastbank Esplanade. Around 11:30 p.m., the group was packing up when witnesses say they saw Belcher approach Smith from behind. Three witnesses said they hear one gun shot, and saw one of the witnesses said Smith fell to the ground.

Police were also told by one witnesses Belcher allegedly asked another person at the drum circle if they would like to be shot too. That statement from Belcher allegedly came after he was confronted by others. Belcher was arrested near the Hawthorne Bridge shortly after police arrived. While being questioned, the documents write he admitted to being at the drum circle and having a gun on him.

Other court documents also outline self-diagnosed mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and PTSD.

Belcher will be back in court on May 18, 2022.

