FBI asks for help, offers reward in unsolved 2021 murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The murder of 25-year-old Denae Williams, a woman who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland last year, remains unsolved.

Her family appeared at a press conference Wednesday morning with the FBI and Portland Police asking the public to come forward with any information.

NE MLK and Dekum where Denae Williams was gunned down last year. The one year anniversary of her death is tomorrow and the case is still unsolved. @FBIPortland is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/srmqBtorWl — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 11, 2022

The FBI is offering has partnered with Crime stoppers of Oregon and are offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who gunned Williams down.

On May 12, 2021, Williams was in the car with a friend when They were stopped at a red light. Both of them were shot. The friend survived, but Williams died shortly after.

It was another senseless death in a city which saw 92 murders last year.

“Denae was likely caught up in the middle of a violent ongoing dispute between two rival gangs,” said Kieran Ramsey, FBI agent in charge of the Oregon office. “We know she was yet again another person in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

On May 12, 2021, Danae was in her car, stopped at a red light, in the area of NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and NE Dekum Street in Portland, Oregon. As the light changed, a silver sedan pulled up and someone fired multiple rounds into the vehicle. — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) May 11, 2022

At the press conference Wednesday, Williams’s grief-stricken family, still too numb to speak, held on to each other, silently delivering a powerful message: we are the victims of gun violence.

Ramsey read a statement from Williams’s grandmother. Williams was headed to her grandmother’s house that night and was just minutes away when she was killed.

“Every night, a candle is lit in her room in her honor and a prayer of peace is spoken in hopes that Denae will receive justice,” said the letter.

But justice for Williams, and other victims of the continued violence in Portland, has been hard to come by.

This is not the first time the FBI and police have offered rewards and asked for tips. In the last two years, they have done this for eight other victims of Portland’s deadly violence, but their murders remain unsolved.

SAC Ramsey also said the following: pic.twitter.com/jc6BaXi9H8 — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) May 11, 2022

“We continue to hear about fears of retaliation and retribution,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “And we know people have information and are not willing to come forward.”

Not only is the Rose City dealing with an epidemic of gun violence, but also a reluctance to help police get killers off the streets.

“Any little piece of information, you’d be surprised, can probably help and we know there are people out there that have something to contribute to solving this case with Denae,” said Ramsy

Portland police, the FBI and the Multnomah County DA’s office are begging people who know what happened the night Denae was killed to call. You can do so anonymously if you want by calling Crime Stoppers of Oregon or visiting their website. .

