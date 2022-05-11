Advertisement

On the go with Joe at the McMenamins UFO Festival

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - McMinville is hosting its annual McMenamins UFO Festival on Friday and Saturday. The festival will include speakers, a parade and events that are out of this world.

Joe went down to McMinnville on Wednesday to talk to the organizers and tell you all about what you can see this weekend.

You can find tickets, schedules and more information on McMenamins UFO Fest website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

INT SHOEMILL BORN MAY
Shoe Mill Shows off Born Shoes
How to prevent catalytic converter thefts
How to prevent catalytic converter thefts
Happy Mother's Day from FOX 12 Oregon
Happy Mother’s Day from FOX 12′s Surprise Squad
Happy Mother's Day from FOX 12 Oregon
FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad surprises mothers on Mother's Day