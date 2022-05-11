On the go with Joe at the McMenamins UFO Festival

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - McMinville is hosting its annual McMenamins UFO Festival on Friday and Saturday. The festival will include speakers, a parade and events that are out of this world.

Joe went down to McMinnville on Wednesday to talk to the organizers and tell you all about what you can see this weekend.

You can find tickets, schedules and more information on McMenamins UFO Fest website.

