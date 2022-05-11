Gresham mother, two children dead after murder-suicide, police say.

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – A Gresham death investigation has been classified as a murder-suicide after a mother and her two children were found dead in an apartment Tuesday.

Police said on the morning of May 10, officers from the Gresham P.D. began an investigation in the 700 block of Southeast 185th Avenue.

During the investigation, officers located the body of 31-year-old Ashely Palmer, of Gresham, and her two children, ages six and eight. All died from gunshot wounds in a murder-suicide, according to officers.

The Gresham P.D. included the phone number for the Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center at 503-988-4888 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

