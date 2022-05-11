‘He was kind of our heart and soul’: Portland-area band remembers murdered bassist

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last Friday, Beaverton Police said 37-year-old Levi Pierce was shot and killed by his roommate, 34-year-old Austin Sutton.

“Everybody’s just kind of in shock,” Tim Paulk said. “He was kind of our heart and soul in the band to be honest.”

Paulk and Andrew Dailey can’t speak enough about the impact Pierce had on them in the few years they’ve known him and played alongside him on stage in their band Feed The Wildlife.

Their band’s story starts in early 2020 when Dailey met Pierce at a local bar.

“We just connected so quick. I’ll never forget it. He asked me if I had my guitar in my car the first time I met him. Normally I wouldn’t just go grab my guitar but he seemed pretty gung ho and excited about it so I played for the local bar for three to four hours,” Dailey said.

The rest is history.

“Once we brought Levi in, everything clicked,” Dailey said.

They said Pierce was a talented bassist with a big heart, known for being fashionably late, even to their first ever show.

“He managed to be there 10 minutes before the show started and the reason being was he was going to Guitar Center to grab some equipment and on his way back he saw a motorcyclist on the side of the road who needed help,” Dailey said.

Last Friday, Dailey said he talked to Pierce on the phone not long before he was killed. He said Pierce and Sutton had an argument, so Dailey invited Pierce over to cool down but he never showed.

“He told me he loved me I told him I loved him and he said he’d be over in a couple hours, that’s how I got the news because I was waiting on him,” he said.

Paulk created a GoFundMe to help Pierce’s girlfriend and family with funeral expenses. The two have also vowed to open a bank account for Pierce’s months-old son with any proceeds Levi would have gotten from their music.

Paulk said Pierce and their band recorded plenty of unreleased music before he was killed. He said he’ll be on every single they come out with for the next year including two titled “Underworld Oasis” and “Cheetah Print Throne”. Pierce was in another band called The Super Heavy Instrumental Technicians, which is coming out with an album, featuring Pierce, in the next few months.

