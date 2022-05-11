Man given 20 years for deadly shooting at Rockwood mini mart

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Gresham man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly April 2021 shooting in the Rockwood neighborhood.

Omar Cibrian-Gongora, 22, pled guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon with firearm after a shooting at the Jay Mini Mart in Gresham.

The Multnomah County D.A.’s Office said Alejandro Barajas-Perez and a friend were sitting in a car in the mini mart parking lot when Cibrian-Gongora pulled in. Cibrian-Gongora exited his vehicle and confronted the Barajas-Perez and his friend. When Barajas-Perez tried to leave, Cibrian-Gongora fired twice into the driver’s side door, fatally injuring Barajas-Perez.

“I am asking for justice for my son… [Cibrian-Gongora] left my heart completely destroyed,” Barajas-Perez’s mother said in court.

The Barajas-Perez’s girlfriend and mother of his then-unborn child wrote a letter to be read aloud during the sentencing.

“What you did was pointless, senseless, and emotionless... [Barajas-Perez] was funny, sweet, kind, a hard worker, and a great person,” Barajas-Perez’ girlfriend wrote.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office thanks the Gresham Police Department for their help with this case.

