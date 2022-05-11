Man thrown from back of car, injured after hit-and-run crash in Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington man was thrown from the back of a car after being involved hit-and-run crash in Lincoln City on Monday, police said.

Lincoln City police said on Monday at about 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian that had been hit by a car near Southwest 51st Street and Southwest Ebb Avenue. Witnesses said a black Ford Mustang hit a pedestrian and then sped away. When officers arrived, they found an injured man being helped by citizens. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released. He has been identified as 52-year-old Patrick Brennan of Woodland, Wash.

Officers later learned the incident began at the intersection of Southwest 50th Street and Highway 101. Brennan was a passenger in a pickup truck waiting to turn right onto Highway 101. While waiting to make the turn, the Mustang backed out of a parking spot and hit the pickup truck. Brennan and his son got out of the truck to speak with the driver of the Mustang.

As they got out of the pickup truck, the Mustang began to flee. Brennan jumped on the back to try to stop it from leaving. The Mustang sped away westbound on SW 50th St. with Brennan still on the back of the car. As it made a sharp left turn, the Mustang began to fishtail, and Brennan was thrown off the back of the car and into the street.

The Mustang drove away eastbound on Southwest 51st Street, where it lost control, struck a light pole and several planters on the sidewalk. Witnesses said the driver looped around the center divider, started to speed back towards where Brennan was lying in the street and was stopped by several people who intervened.

The Mustang turned back eastbound on SW 51st Street, sped away and witnesses called 911. A license plate of the Mustang was found where the planters were hit.

Officers found the Mustang unoccupied and parked in the Siletz Bay Park parking lot. As they continued to search, they received tips from witnesses about where the driver was. They eventually found and arrested 47-year-old Darren Guffey of Lincoln City.

Guffey was taken to the Lincoln County Jail on multiple charges, including DUII.

LCPD said the investigation is still open and anyone with information is asked to contact officer Hayden Tolzman at (541) 994-3636.

