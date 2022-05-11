Advertisement

Serious injury and runaway driver after 4-car crash on HWY 97

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KLAMATH COUNTY, ORE. (KPTV) - A four-car crash on Highway 97 near milepost 28 left a man injured Tuesday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.

Police’s preliminary investigation found that a red Honda CRV lost control due to the weather and hit a concreate barrier on the highway. A southbound gold Honda Accord tried to avoid the crashed car by swerving into the northbound lane. A northbound car, a Peterbilt, hit the gold Honda.

A fourth vehicle, a red Ford truck, was also hit during the second crash. The driver of the gold Honda was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the red Honda, the first car which hit the barrier, drove off and has not been found.

