Suspect arrested in deadly Southeast Portland apartment shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in the death of a man at a Southeast Portland apartment.

PPB said Wednesday detectives identified 33-year-old Nathaniel C. Freeman as the suspect in the death of 30-year-old Morgan “Max” Victor. Victor was found dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment in the 2800 block of Southeast Division Street. Officers responded to the call just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4.

Freeman was arrested Tuesday by US Marshals with assistance from the Clackamas County SWAT.

Following his arrest, Freeman was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Freeman was lodged into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

