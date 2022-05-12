Death of Beaverton 13-year-old Milana Li ruled a homicide

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department has officially ruled the death of 13-year-old Milana Li a homicide.

Investigators began an investigation into Li’s death following the discovery of her body around 3 p.m. Tuesday in a small stream near the Westside Trail in Westside Linear Park. An autopsy performed on Li Wednesday confirmed the death was a homicide.

Officers say dozens of tips have been received from the community and investigators are following up on several leads.

Beaverton P.D. said investigators do not believe there is any continued threat to the community.

Prior to Li’s body being found, she had been reported missing around 1:10 p.m. Monday, May 9 by her mother. She was last seen alive at her apartment near the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road around 4 p.m. Sunday evening

Officers are stressing this is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cindy Herring at (503) 526-2280.

