Dozens of guns missing from recovered stolen trailer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of guns are missing after someone took the trailer they were in at Jantzen beach in Portland last weekend.

That trailer has since been found, but those weapons are still out there. Julie Zielke, the owner of the trailer, was in the town over for the weekend for her company’s gun show.

She said someone stole her truck, with that trailer in tow, while it was parked at a hotel. Then on Tuesday, the trailer reappeared,

Investigators said a 19-year- old woman was driving a different stolen truck, with this stolen trailer attached, when it crashed on the I-5 bridge.

They said the driver, later identified as Angelina Pintor Schindler, ran off but was arrested later on.

While the case against her moves forward, Zielke is worried about 35 guns that she says are still missing from that trailer.

“It was very full. It was 16 feet completely full of gun show equipment. We do feel as a company that’s a huge risk. We do not want those firearms to end up in the wrong hands at all,” she said.

Federal agents are now investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.