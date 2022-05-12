Dry start Friday, but rain returns by evening

It’s been a cool and wet day across the entire area. In fact we’re close to a “record cold” high temperature for the day. The coldest May 12th on record in Portland is 54 degrees. Yes, it has felt more like a March day. The good news is that the rain is just about finished. As expected skies have begun clearing along the coastline and that spreads into the valleys as we head towards sunset. Partly cloudy skies tonight mean a colder night too, down to around 40 degrees.

Much of tomorrow will be dry! But then rain arrives in the late afternoon hours, most likely sometime between 4-6pm in the Portland metro area. It’ll be very light, so not a gully-washer by any means, but if you have outdoor plans you can assume it’ll be a bit drippy for your Friday evening.

Saturday will be the opposite; a wet start then drying in the afternoon. Temperatures turn a bit warmer Saturday too. We stay mild/warmer Sunday and Monday with just a shower here and there. That’s quite a bit more reasonable for mid-May.

Another round of cold rain/showers returns next Wednesday and sticks around for a few days. There’s no sign of a sustained warm & dry spell in the next 10 days

