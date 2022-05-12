Advertisement

Fat Chap Soaps Takes an Old Fashioned Approach to Skincare

By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Ellen Van vleck is the maker of Fat Chap, a brand that uses recycled grass-fed tallow to produce soap and skin care products. For Van vleck it was a no brainer to use the unwanted fat she would gets from her job as a butcher at the Meating Place to make something useful! FOX12′s Ayo Elise talks with the soap maker to learn more about what tallow is and the process of turning into something people love.

You can try Fat Chap at the Meating Place or order online

