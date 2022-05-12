Former volunteer softball coach at Banks HS sentenced for sex abuse involving minor

BANKS, OR (KPTV) - A former volunteer assistant softball coach at Banks High School was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to sex abuse involving a minor.

Madison D. Soper, 25, was arrested in Dec. 2019 after detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on the 14300 block of Northwest Highway 47, just north of Banks, in connection with the investigation.

Deputies said Soper was accused of having “an inappropriate relationship” with a minor. Soper was initially charged with using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, online sexual corruption of a minor, luring a minor, second-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse.

Prior to her sentencing, she pled guilty to second-degree sex abuse and attempted use of a child in a display of sexual conduct.

Deputies said Soper had been a volunteer assistant coach for the Banks High School softball program during the 2016-2017 school year. She has not coached since that time, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Following Soper’s arrest in 2019, The Banks School District released a statement saying, “The suspect is no longer with the district and has never been an employee with the district. No report was ever made to the district and we were unaware of the situation until this morning when we were contacted by law enforcement. We have no further details at this time.”

Following her release, Soper will be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.