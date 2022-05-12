Man arrested after shooting at car, threatening to kill himself and police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot at while driving in Southeast Portland Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a call about shots fired on Southeast Flavel Street. Believing that the suspect was still armed, police set up a 30-block perimeter around the to prevent anyone else from getting hurt.

At about 10:30 p.m., police approached and arrested the suspect but found that he was also injured by a gunshot. Police are still investigating how the man was injured.

The driver who was shot at was not injured by any bullets but was hit by flying glass.

Portland Police believe the suspect is the same man they had gotten calls from earlier in the day. He called for service multiple times saying he was going to kill himself and police. When police and Project Respond mental health clinicians tried to initiate contact, they could not reach him.

Police will release the suspect’s identity once he is formally charged.

