Missing, endangered Woodland man

WOODLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sherriff’s office asks for help in finding a missing Woodland man.

Ismael Magana, 68, left Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, while still receiving medical treatment.

Deputies searched the area after his phone indicated he was still nearby, but they determined that he may have lost his phone after leaving the hospital.

He was seen at the shell station at the La Center/Interstate 5 junction at around 7 p.m. that evening. He may have been looking for a ride back to his home in Woodland.

Magana is a Hispanic man, 5′11 and 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and balding, graying hair. He is diabetic, could be confused, and is primarily Spanish-speaking but can speak English.

He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket with blue jeans and tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

