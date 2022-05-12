Multnomah County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Deputies say Elizabeth Hein, 12, is thought to have gone missing sometime between 10 p.m. May 10, and 5:30 a.m. May 11. She was last seen at her home in Southeast Multnomah County and is believed to have left willingly.

Hein was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a black beanie with graphics. Deputies believe she was carrying a black backpack. Elizabeth is 5′ 6′', 120lbs. with blonde/brown hair and purple bangs.

Anyone with information about Hein’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 and refer to case #22-19313.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.