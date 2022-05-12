Police seek additional info on one year anniversary of Vancouver man’s disappearance

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is seeking information on a missing man on the anniversary of his disappearance.

Brandon Thomas Majors was first reported missing by his mother May 24, 2021, after not hearing from him since Mother Day’s.

A timeline of Majors’ disappearance showed he was last seen in the evening of May 12 in Vancouver’s Rose Village neighborhood. He left the same evening in a gray BMW SUV. Vancouver P.D. say approximately an hour later, officers responded to reports a BMW had driven into the Columbia River.

Vancouver police, along with partnering agencies, searched the area of the crashed vehicle, however, no one was located.

Witnesses to the crash said multiple people had been seen fleeing the area of the BMW crash.

Despite dozens of interviews, Vancouver P.D. says no conversations have turned up information on Majors’ disappearance.

Acquaintances of Majors’ have told detectives they believe foul play was involved while several people who last observed him refuse to cooperate in the investigation, according to Vancouver P.D.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver Police Detective Zachary Ripp at 360-487-739, zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us.

