Suspect arrested in connection to deadly assault in Madison South

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in a deadly Madison South assault.

According to PPB, East Precinct officers responded at 8:13 p.m. April 7 to an assault call at a hotel in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue where they found 19-year-old Clyde K. Hunt. Officers said Hunt was in the parking lot suffering from serious head injuries from an apparent assault. He was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

On May 11, PPB Homicide Unit and Assault Unit Detectives obtained an investigation and arrest warrant for Jacauree T. Walker, 25, of Portland. The US Marshals Task Force subsequently located and arrested Walker in Portland.

Walker was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

