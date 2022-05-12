Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly assault in Madison South

Clyde K. Hunt.
Clyde K. Hunt.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in a deadly Madison South assault.

According to PPB, East Precinct officers responded at 8:13 p.m. April 7 to an assault call at a hotel in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue where they found 19-year-old Clyde K. Hunt. Officers said Hunt was in the parking lot suffering from serious head injuries from an apparent assault. He was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

On May 11, PPB Homicide Unit and Assault Unit Detectives obtained an investigation and arrest warrant for Jacauree T. Walker, 25, of Portland. The US Marshals Task Force subsequently located and arrested Walker in Portland.

Walker was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Milana Li
Death of Beaverton 13-year-old Milana Li ruled a homicide
Catalytic Converter Thefts
Catalytic converter stolen from RV in Vancouver storage
Catalytic converter stolen from RV in Vancouver storage
New power shutoff rules
New rules implemented to alert communities about wildfire power shutoffs