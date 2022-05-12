Advertisement

Vegan Junk Food offers vegan comfort food while keeping the planet in mind

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND ORE. (KPTV) – It’s a fun and casual way to enjoy vegan fast food.

“Vegan Junk Food” started two years ago as a “ghost kitchen,” essentially a spot without a dining area.

Recently the 50′s style diner and car hop opened its door to customers.

Located in Southeast Portland, they offer a lighthearted take on vegan comfort food all while keeping the planet in mind.

Think street tacos, hamburgers, Hawaiian plates and pizza.

“I think they go together fantastically,” said co-owner Robert Thomas. “I think people hear the word ‘vegan’ and they think ‘Eww - not real,’ or overly healthy.”

“It’s a logical progression. There’s a lot of stuff out there that’s kind of aiming towards the American pallet,” said co-owner Jay Vance.

They tell FOX 12 they just want people to come in, relax, be happy and enjoy eating something fun.

