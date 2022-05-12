Vegan Junk Food offers vegan comfort food while keeping the planet in mind

PORTLAND ORE. (KPTV) – It’s a fun and casual way to enjoy vegan fast food.

“Vegan Junk Food” started two years ago as a “ghost kitchen,” essentially a spot without a dining area.

Recently the 50′s style diner and car hop opened its door to customers.

Located in Southeast Portland, they offer a lighthearted take on vegan comfort food all while keeping the planet in mind.

Think street tacos, hamburgers, Hawaiian plates and pizza.

“I think they go together fantastically,” said co-owner Robert Thomas. “I think people hear the word ‘vegan’ and they think ‘Eww - not real,’ or overly healthy.”

“It’s a logical progression. There’s a lot of stuff out there that’s kind of aiming towards the American pallet,” said co-owner Jay Vance.

They tell FOX 12 they just want people to come in, relax, be happy and enjoy eating something fun.

For more information, check out their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.