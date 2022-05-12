Victim in deadly South Waterfront shooting identified as Portland security guard, investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in Friday’s South Waterfront shooting.

PPB says 22-year-old Sircharles Marc Anthony Jones was working as a security guard at the time he was killed.

The Medical Examiner confirmed Jones’ death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, officers were called to the shooting in the 2100 block of South River Parkway. Officers arrived to the scene and found Jones dead in a vehicle.

Officers searched the area, but no suspect(s) were located. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by police.

People who live and walk by the South Waterfront were shocked to see crime tape surrounding the area.

“It’s usually pretty safe. In fact. I walk here rather than in downtown Portland, because I don’t know what’s going to happen in downtown Portland,” Paul Graves told FOX 12.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.

No additional details have been released at this time.

