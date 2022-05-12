WET & WINDY DAY, DRIER EVENING

Good morning! Light rain is spreading inland this morning out ahead of our next cold front. Rainfall rates will gradually intensify this morning, and soggy conditions will be with us through the mid to late afternoon. Rain will taper off by the early afternoon along the coast, and late this afternoon in our western valleys. It will also be windy today. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph along the coast, and could reach 30+ mph inland. Highs will only reach the mid 50s across the metro area.

Our weather will be mainly dry tonight through Friday morning. Another round of rain will spread across the region Friday afternoon and night. The wettest conditions are expected from the central Oregon Coast to the central Oregon Cascades (connected to a weak atmospheric river). By daybreak Saturday, rain will transition to drizzly conditions. It’ll be cloudy day with on & off drizzle. Thanks to a warm front lifting through the region, temperatures will warm up. Highs will reach the mid 60s Saturday, and upper 60s on Sunday. Sunday should feature a few more breaks in the clouds.

Conditions will briefly dry out on Monday. A few showers look likely on Tuesday before a wetter system arrives Wednesday.

Hope you all have a good Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.