Car of missing former Cornelius mayor believed to have been found in Willamette River

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Nearly one year after he disappeared, the car of a former Cornelius mayor is believed to have been found in the Willamette River.

Divers from a private company located the submerged vehicle believed to be of Ralph Brown near Rogers Landing on Friday afternoon. The company was hired to search for any signs of the missing former mayor. There is currently no word on if a body was recovered.

Ralph Brown was last seen on the evening of May 16, 2021. His children said at the time the 76-year-old suffered from dementia and decided to leave his Cornelius home on his own. Months went by without any leads with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office saying in June 2021 there had been no confirmed sightings.

Searches were conducted on foot, in vehicles, via drones, by boats, and air. Detectives also checked area hospitals, airports, and frequently visited locations where Brown had been. The sheriff’s office said Brown has not turned on his cell phone or completed any financial activities since the night he went missing.

He left his home in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV.

The area the vehicle was found on Friday is reportedly an area initial attempts to find Brown took place in 2021, the WCSO said.

